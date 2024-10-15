Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

