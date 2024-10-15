Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$56.85 and last traded at C$56.82, with a volume of 630001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.25.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0366521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.77%.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.