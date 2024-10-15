EnLink Midstream, LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 1,524,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,051. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

