Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

