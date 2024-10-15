Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
