Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

Entergy stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.96. 69,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

