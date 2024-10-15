Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29.
Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.
