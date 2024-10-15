EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on October 31st

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

