EOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $67.63 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $67.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

