Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $298.92 on Tuesday. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $189.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82.

Get Esker alerts:

Esker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.