Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Esker Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $298.92 on Tuesday. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $189.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82.
Esker Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Esker
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.