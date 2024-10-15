Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $298.92 on Tuesday. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $189.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

