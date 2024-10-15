Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 582.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.57. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

