Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.70 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $12.70 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,188,969,011 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,169,486,130.6679037. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.1059022 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,425,600.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

