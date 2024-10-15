Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.63 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $12.63 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00256127 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,184,638,389 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,169,486,130.6679037. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.1059022 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,425,600.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.