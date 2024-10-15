Euronav (CMBT) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Euronav to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.84% 16.59% 8.55%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Euronav and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 256 1490 1772 82 2.47

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Euronav’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.68 Euronav Competitors $818.56 million $125.08 million 11.62

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

