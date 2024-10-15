EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 50,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 123,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
