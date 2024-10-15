Evercore ISI Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

TXRH opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $92.96 and a 1-year high of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 45.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 21,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

