Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,958 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $225.23 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $230.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.