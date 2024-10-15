Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EPR opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

