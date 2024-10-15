Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Veracyte worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In related news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,462. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Veracyte Stock Down 0.3 %

VCYT stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

