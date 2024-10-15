Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,469 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

