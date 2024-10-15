Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 548 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. CWM LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.6 %

CTO stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

