eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,669,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,094,678.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

Shares of EXPI remained flat at $13.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 581,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,719. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

