Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:EXXAF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971. Exxaro Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

About Exxaro Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.