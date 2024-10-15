Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fenbo Stock Up 26.3 %

Fenbo stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,666. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

