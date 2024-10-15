Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fenbo Stock Up 26.3 %
Fenbo stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,666. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.
Fenbo Company Profile
