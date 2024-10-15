Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 18,071 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

