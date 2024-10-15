Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

XEL stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

