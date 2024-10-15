Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

