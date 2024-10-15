Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.