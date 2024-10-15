Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
MDY stock opened at $579.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $579.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.19.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.