Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DVY opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

