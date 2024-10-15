Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.