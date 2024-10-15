Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $120.33.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
