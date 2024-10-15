Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after buying an additional 1,357,615 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPYG stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

