Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.