Financial Analysis: iCoreConnect (ICCT) and The Competition

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) is one of 428 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iCoreConnect to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -260.79% -614.22% -152.86% iCoreConnect Competitors -61.82% -9.26% -7.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $10.27 million -$15.55 million -0.12 iCoreConnect Competitors $2.51 billion $357.46 million 9.25

This table compares iCoreConnect and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iCoreConnect’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iCoreConnect and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A iCoreConnect Competitors 2199 14893 29186 841 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 9.29%. Given iCoreConnect’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCoreConnect has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

iCoreConnect competitors beat iCoreConnect on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

