FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

