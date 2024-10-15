First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upped their price target on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of FBMS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $89,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 652.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

