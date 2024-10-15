First Horizon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 1,127 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.