First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.64.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,165. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$32.47. The stock has a market cap of C$14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.92.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

