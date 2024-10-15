First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Lifted by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.