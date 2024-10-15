First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 406,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $738,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.