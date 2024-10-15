FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$257.99 and last traded at C$257.89, with a volume of 75159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$255.63.
FirstService Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$241.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$221.72.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FirstService Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total value of C$2,004,993.95. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.