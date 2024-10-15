FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$257.99 and last traded at C$257.89, with a volume of 75159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$255.63.

FirstService Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$241.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$221.72.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total value of C$2,004,993.95. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

