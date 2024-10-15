Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.64.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FI traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $195.49. 1,037,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $195.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

