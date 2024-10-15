Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

