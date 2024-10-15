FMA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up about 1.5% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 125,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

