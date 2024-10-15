FMA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEY. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. 8,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

