Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

