Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Down 18.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) traded down 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Fosun International Trading Down 18.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

