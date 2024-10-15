Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Down 18.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) traded down 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Fosun International Trading Down 18.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Fosun International Company Profile
Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fosun International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.