Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 6,193,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,167,795. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.