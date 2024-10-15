Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Corteva by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

