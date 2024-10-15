Fruth Investment Management Purchases 1,198 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.13% of RGC Resources worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGCO stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.16.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

