Fruth Investment Management Sells 380 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

